Two horses die in fire that flared up Tuesday near Emporia

Two horses died in fire that flared up Tuesday afternoon just south of Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.
Two horses died in fire that flared up Tuesday afternoon just south of Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two horses died after a fire that first occurred over the weekend flared up again Tuesday afternoon about a mile south of Emporia.

KVOE Radio reports that in addition to killing two horses, the fire that rekindled also destroyed several farm buildings.

Crews were sent around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a structure fire in the 1400 block of K-99 highway.

Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Tony Fuller told KVOE that crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke at that location.

The blaze spread from a small complex of outbuildings to a trailer and a hay pile, KVOE reports.

The fire then moved to a small horse barn, where two horses were found dead in their stalls, KVOE said.

The fire appeared to be accidental in nature, Fuller said, though an official cause and origin of the blaze remained under investigation.

Grass fires also were reported Tuesday at other locations in the Lyon County area.

KVOE said the biggest of the fires likely was one in Morris County that began west of Wilsey and ran north at least 10 miles to near White City.

Morris County dispatchers say the fire was three miles wide at times but reported no significant structural damage.

