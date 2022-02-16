Two arrested after stolen gun found inside stolen truck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are behind bars after a stolen gun was found inside a stolen truck early Wednesday morning.

Around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, the Topeka Police Department says officers were sent to the Pines Apartments at 238 SW Gage Blvd. with reports of two people potentially “prowling” in parked cars.

When officers arrived, they said they found an unoccupied Chevrolet Silverado in the parking lot. The truck was found to be stolen out of Douglas Co.

When officers found the truck, they said the bed was full of items and a gun was found in the passenger seat.

Two people were taken into custody at the scene, later identified as Robert Kenneth Payne, 22, of Topeka, and Bryce Cordell Walker, 18, of Topeka.

A few hours later, just before 9 a.m., officers said they were still conducting the investigation with a detective when a victim called and reported his gun had been stolen from his vehicle overnight.

Police confirmed the gun had been the same as the one recovered from the truck. This particular gun had also previously been stolen in a separate incident and had just been returned to the victim in December 2021.

As a result of the investigation, Payne was arrested for criminal possession of a firearm, theft over $25,000 (felony), criminal possession of a firearm by a felon within three years of conviction and a warrant arrest through Junction City.

Walker was arrested for criminal possession of a firearm, theft over $25,000 (felony), criminal possession of a firearm by a felon within three years of conviction and a bench warrant out of Pawnee Co. for theft.

The pair remains confined in the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

