Topeka Rescue Mission to announce leadership transition

Barry Feaker
Barry Feaker(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission has set a Friday news conference to announce what it calls a “leadership transition.”

The news conference will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at TRM’s Children’s Palace.

According to the news release, TRM executive director Barry Feaker “will share future plans for himself, TRM and future leadership.”

Feaker has led the mission since April 1986. Over his tenure, it’s grown from an organization with no other full-time staff to encompass several buildings, house more than 200 people a night, and facilitate several programs, including meals, rehousing, education, human trafficking intervention, and street outreach.

TRM declined further comment Wednesday. 13 NEWS will have further details following Friday’s news conference.

