Topeka Planning and Development Report shows significant increase in residential housing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report shows the number of new Topeka homes has rocketed over the last two years.

Topeka City Council heard the Year-End Planning and Development Report during Tuesday’s meeting and it showed promising signs for Topeka’s future.

In 2021, the number of residential building permits in Topeka rose more than 34% from 2020.

“The last two years of total permitted units are more than the previous five years combined,” said Planning and Development Director, Bill Fiander.

A majority of those are multi-family units.

“We have slacked off on that in the previous decade, so we’re seeing much better numbers for non-single-family units in the city,” said Fiander.

The number for commercial permits also saw a slight increase over 2020.

It isn’t back to what it was pre-COVID but Bill Fiander says the money they’re generating stands out.

“We’re moving in the right direction, I mean there was a hundred and eighty-three million dollars worth of construction value in our permits last year,” said Fiander. “That’s our third-highest ever.” “There’s a lot of small and medium projects with good value, the Washburn School of Law is a really good example of an institutional project.”

Topeka actually had the most commercial permits of 2021 compared to neighbors Manhattan, Wyandotte, and Lawrence.

Fiander says that’s not a surprise.

“It’s something we have always done, we have always been in the first position compared to those cities and certainly people in Topeka should know that there is a lot of business development going on in comparison to those three other cities.”

