Topeka hospitals prepare for next pandemic challenge - long-haul COVID patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The next pandemic challenge for Topeka hospitals could be long-term COVID patients.

According to Stormont Vail Health, a Mayo Clinic occupational medicine specialist recently stated the COVID-19 pandemic’s next challenges will be to prepare for the health and economic needs of long-term COVID patients.

Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn said as many as 7.4 million Americans could be impacted by long-haul COVID, with 2.2 million unable to return to work. He recently told Minnesota lawmakers to prepare for workplace disruptions and more disability aid.

Stormont Vail said thanks to the nursing staff, it was able to take care of 24 to 28 additional medical-surgical patients and four intensive care patients in the hospital on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Staff have been stepping up to work extra shifts to care for patients as the labor shortage continues through the Labor Pool.

The health network said it greatly appreciates the efforts of team members across the system as they help through this wave of the pandemic, which has brought intense staffing shortages.

As of Wednesday, Stormont said it had 43 COVID-positive inpatients, 85% of which were unvaccinated. There were 23 positive patients in its outpatient Enhanced Primary Care program.

From Tuesday, the health network said it lost one patient to the virus, however, 17 others were discharged.

Stormont Vail said 18.8% of those who tested for COVID-19 at its facilities in the past seven days tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, there were 68 team members and three providers on contact leave for COVID, further exacerbating staffing needs.

