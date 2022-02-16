Advertisement

Topeka hospitals prepare for next pandemic challenge - long-haul COVID patients

FILE - The road to recovery from COVID-19 can be a long one for some patients. Experts are...
FILE - The road to recovery from COVID-19 can be a long one for some patients. Experts are calling this "long-COVID."(Dakota News Now)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The next pandemic challenge for Topeka hospitals could be long-term COVID patients.

According to Stormont Vail Health, a Mayo Clinic occupational medicine specialist recently stated the COVID-19 pandemic’s next challenges will be to prepare for the health and economic needs of long-term COVID patients.

Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn said as many as 7.4 million Americans could be impacted by long-haul COVID, with 2.2 million unable to return to work. He recently told Minnesota lawmakers to prepare for workplace disruptions and more disability aid.

Stormont Vail said thanks to the nursing staff, it was able to take care of 24 to 28 additional medical-surgical patients and four intensive care patients in the hospital on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Staff have been stepping up to work extra shifts to care for patients as the labor shortage continues through the Labor Pool.

The health network said it greatly appreciates the efforts of team members across the system as they help through this wave of the pandemic, which has brought intense staffing shortages.

As of Wednesday, Stormont said it had 43 COVID-positive inpatients, 85% of which were unvaccinated. There were 23 positive patients in its outpatient Enhanced Primary Care program.

From Tuesday, the health network said it lost one patient to the virus, however, 17 others were discharged.

Stormont Vail said 18.8% of those who tested for COVID-19 at its facilities in the past seven days tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, there were 68 team members and three providers on contact leave for COVID, further exacerbating staffing needs.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A building that formerly housed the Brookville Hotel restaurant in Abilene was purchased Monday...
Charles and Deanna Munson purchase former Brookville Hotel restaurant building in Abilene
Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning For Tonight & Tomorrow
Alan Johnson, 32, of Emporia is accused of killing a dog and throwing it in a dumpster.
Emporia man charged with animal cruelty after dog found dead in dumpster
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase

Latest News

While new COVID cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. are down, deaths from the virus are...
Progress on COVID not enough to stop masking, health experts say
FILE
Stormont Vail Staff work extra shifts as CDC data links most COVID hospitalizations to unvaccinated
Three Wichita school board members called a special meeting on Thursday to discuss lifting a...
3 new Wichita school board members call special meeting to address mask mandate
FILE
Nearly 2 years after national COVID-19 state of emergency declared, resolution introduced to end it