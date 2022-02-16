Advertisement

Topeka Home Show setting up for weekend run

The Topeka Home Show runs Friday through Sunday at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
The Topeka Home Show runs Friday through Sunday at the Stormont Vail Events Center.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Anybody looking to spruce up their homes should look no further than this weekend’s Topeka Home Show.

13 NEWS caught up with the organizers today while they were getting the show set up at the Stormont Vail Events Center. They say this year’s show, featuring an expanded space and nearly 180 vendors, will have everything a homeowner might need.

“You’re going to see anything you need for your house,” Katy Nelson, Topeka Area Building Association CEO, said. You’re going to see somebody selling you knives if you need to cut something in you kitchen, you’re going to see somebody selling you carpet, rugs, drapes... or you can just come talk to a builder and let’s build a home together.”

The Topeka Home Show runs Friday through Sunday at the Stormont vail Events Center. You can purchase tickets at the door, or here.

Hours:

Friday - 1pm - 6pm

Saturday - 9am - 6pm

Sunday - 10am - 4pm

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A building that formerly housed the Brookville Hotel restaurant in Abilene was purchased Monday...
Charles and Deanna Munson purchase former Brookville Hotel restaurant building in Abilene
Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning For Tonight & Tomorrow
Alan Johnson, 32, of Emporia is accused of killing a dog and throwing it in a dumpster.
Emporia man charged with animal cruelty after dog found dead in dumpster
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase

Latest News

FILE
Masks no longer required in state buildings, recommended instead
(Photo Courtesy: MGN-online / Image: Pixabay)
Kansas organizations receive $1.8M to help fight sexual violence
FILE - The road to recovery from COVID-19 can be a long one for some patients. Experts are...
Topeka hospitals prepare for next pandemic challenge - long-haul COVID patients
FILE - Cattle graze by a wildfire near Protection, Kan., early Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Grass...
Kansas federal leaders call for assistance after additional wildfires