Topeka Home Show setting up for weekend run

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Anybody looking to spruce up their homes should look no further than this weekend’s Topeka Home Show.

13 NEWS caught up with the organizers today while they were getting the show set up at the Stormont Vail Events Center. They say this year’s show, featuring an expanded space and nearly 180 vendors, will have everything a homeowner might need.

“You’re going to see anything you need for your house,” Katy Nelson, Topeka Area Building Association CEO, said. You’re going to see somebody selling you knives if you need to cut something in you kitchen, you’re going to see somebody selling you carpet, rugs, drapes... or you can just come talk to a builder and let’s build a home together.”

The Topeka Home Show runs Friday through Sunday at the Stormont vail Events Center. You can purchase tickets at the door, or here.

Hours:

Friday - 1pm - 6pm

Saturday - 9am - 6pm

Sunday - 10am - 4pm

