Advertisement

St. Marys’ Hurla, Osage City’s Boss combine for 95 points in single game

St. Marys’ Hurla, Osage City’s Boss combine for 95 points in single game
St. Marys’ Hurla, Osage City’s Boss combine for 95 points in single game(Sports In Kansas | Sports In Kansas)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIBW) - Two standout juniors on opposing teams combined for 95 points in St. Marys’ 84-60 win over Osage City Tuesday night.

For the Bears, Keller Hurla scored 51 points, including shooting 13/17 from three.

Landon Boss with Osage City finished with 44 of his team’s 60 points.

Both Hurla and Boss play quarterback for their respective schools.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles C. Meade, 45, of Topeka.
Topeka man arrested for shooting in Scranton
Fire crews respond to a vacant house fire at 16th and Clay in Topeka Monday morning.
Vacant central Topeka house destroyed after catching fire for fifth time in past nine months
A building that formerly housed the Brookville Hotel restaurant in Abilene was purchased Monday...
Charles and Deanna Munson purchase former Brookville Hotel restaurant building in Abilene
Sen. Ethan Corson
Kansas lawmaker proposes boosting state minimum wage to $16 per hour
Snow Thursday
Windy Tonight As We Await Wednesday Night Snow

Latest News

Charlie Nimz - Washburn Rural High School
Washburn Rural Athletics Director sets retirement for end of school year, assistant principal named as replacement
Our University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health tip of the week covers...
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week: Osgood-Schlatter disease
Our University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health tip of the week covers...
Health tip of the week: Osgood-Schlatter disease
KPZ (G): Nemaha Central 45, Royal Valley 29