St. Marys’ Hurla, Osage City’s Boss combine for 95 points in single game
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WIBW) - Two standout juniors on opposing teams combined for 95 points in St. Marys’ 84-60 win over Osage City Tuesday night.
For the Bears, Keller Hurla scored 51 points, including shooting 13/17 from three.
Landon Boss with Osage City finished with 44 of his team’s 60 points.
Both Hurla and Boss play quarterback for their respective schools.
