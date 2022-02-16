Soldier Twp. Fire Chief: Red flag fire danger poses higher risks from household activities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A high risk of wildland fires and red flag warnings in most Kansas counties made Governor Laura Kelly issue a verbal emergency disaster declaration Tuesday afternoon.

Soldier Township Fire Chief Doug Schmitt did not allow burns Tuesday because of the risks carried by high wind gusts and dry conditions to cause control burns to get out of hand.

Shawnee Co. was one of many counties that declared a red flag fire danger Tuesday.

“What that’s telling us is the conditions are very likely or favorable that if we have fires that they can get extreme or out of control very quickly,” Schmitt said.

Soldier Township crews were one of many treating a Tuesday afternoon fire on the Jackson-Shawnee Co. near 94th Street and Rochester Road.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse said high winds sent flames racing across fields threatening a barn.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials are exploring nearby utility work as a possible cause.

Chief Schmitt said the incident serves as a reminder that burning is not the only chore that comes with a risk.

“We have to be cognizant that the chainsaw may generate a spark and start a fire, we don’t want to fix fences with a welder,” he said.

“There’s a lot of other activities that can take place where they weren’t planning on starting a fire and then one starts and then it rapidly evolves.”

Schmitt said the current conditions are particularly hazardous because the wind is whipping across a lot of fuel in low humidity.

“This time of year when we got a lot of dead grass and we haven’t seen a lot of moisture over the winter, so the trees that do survive the wintering process haven’t pulled a lot of moisture back into them,” he said.

“When we look out and we see these eastern red cedars start to take on a brown tone throughout the winter we know the moisture content in that tree is way down.”

Schmitt said if something does catch aflame act fast.

“Typically, we always say fires double itself every 30 seconds. days like today that threshold doubles every 20 seconds so time becomes a huge factor in our world.”

He added an accidental fire can be controlled easier if lawns are maintained.

