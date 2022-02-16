Advertisement

Soldier Twp. Fire Chief: Red flag fire danger poses higher risks from household activities

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A high risk of wildland fires and red flag warnings in most Kansas counties made Governor Laura Kelly issue a verbal emergency disaster declaration Tuesday afternoon.

Soldier Township Fire Chief Doug Schmitt did not allow burns Tuesday because of the risks carried by high wind gusts and dry conditions to cause control burns to get out of hand.

Shawnee Co. was one of many counties that declared a red flag fire danger Tuesday.

“What that’s telling us is the conditions are very likely or favorable that if we have fires  that they can get extreme or out of control very quickly,” Schmitt said.

Soldier Township crews were one of many treating a Tuesday afternoon fire on the Jackson-Shawnee Co. near 94th Street and Rochester Road.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse said high winds sent flames racing across fields threatening a barn.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials are exploring nearby utility work as a possible cause.

Chief Schmitt said the incident serves as a reminder that burning is not the only chore that comes with a risk.

“We have to be cognizant that the chainsaw may generate a spark and start a fire, we don’t want to fix fences with a welder,” he said.

“There’s a lot of other activities that can take place where they weren’t planning on  starting a fire and then one starts and then it rapidly evolves.”

Schmitt said the current conditions are particularly hazardous because the wind is whipping across a lot of fuel in low humidity.

“This time of year when we got a lot of dead grass and we haven’t seen a lot of moisture over the winter, so the trees that do survive the wintering process haven’t pulled a lot of moisture back into them,” he said.

“When we look out and we see these eastern red cedars start to take on a brown tone throughout the winter we know the moisture content in that tree is way down.”

Schmitt said if something does catch aflame act fast.

“Typically, we always say fires double itself every 30 seconds. days like today that threshold doubles every 20 seconds so time becomes a huge factor in our world.”

He added an accidental fire can be controlled easier if lawns are maintained.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles C. Meade, 45, of Topeka.
Topeka man arrested for shooting in Scranton
Fire crews respond to a vacant house fire at 16th and Clay in Topeka Monday morning.
Vacant central Topeka house destroyed after catching fire for fifth time in past nine months
Sen. Ethan Corson
Kansas lawmaker proposes boosting state minimum wage to $16 per hour
A building that formerly housed the Brookville Hotel restaurant in Abilene was purchased Monday...
Charles and Deanna Munson purchase former Brookville Hotel restaurant building in Abilene
KHP said no one survived a fiery plane crash Sunday morning in Olathe.
California man killed in small plane crash at Kansas airport

Latest News

Soldier Twp. fire crews were one of many treating a Tuesday afternoon fire on the...
Soldier Twp. Fire Chief: Red flag fire danger poses higher risks from chores
Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall are among republicans backing a resolution to...
Senators Marshall and Moran propose resolution to re-open U.S. Capitol
A recent report shows many are using passwords that are easy to hack, BBB gives tips to avoid it
A recent report shows many are using passwords that are easy to hack, BBB gives tips to avoid it
AG Schmidt warns of government, lottery, and Valentine’s Day scams
AG Schmidt warns of government, lottery, and Valentine’s Day scams