Senators Marshall and Moran propose resolution to re-open U.S. Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall are among Republicans backing a resolution to re-open the U.S. Capitol and senate office buildings under pre-COVID policies.

The buildings have, so far, remained closed to the public for almost 2 years.

According to Moran and Marshall, the proposed resolution states the importance of re-opening the U.S. Capitol and senate office buildings brings to public participation, in the legislative process, and supports the return of pre-COVID public visitation policies for areas in Senate jurisdiction.

Marshall said with COVID cases and hospitalizations decreasing, and more people with immunity, it is time to move forward.

“Kansans deserve access to their U.S. Capitol, and it is past time Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi re-open the doors to pre-pandemic levels,” said Senator Marshall. “With COVID cases and hospitalizations on the decline, 94 percent of Americans having immunity to COVID, mask mandates falling by the wayside, and 70 percent of Americans agreeing ‘it’s time we accept that COVID is here to stay’ and that ‘we just need to get on with our lives,’ we need to stop living in fear, move forward, and drop the U.S. Capitol restrictions that are preventing Kansans from coming to D.C.”

Sen. Moran and Marshall said back in May 2021, Sen. Moran advised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to reopen the U.S. Capitol complex to visitors, but the buildings have remained closed.

Moran said a defining principle of democracy is citizens’ involvement in government, so he feels it is past time the public has access to their members of congress.

“The U.S. Capitol has long been a symbol of our democracy, and its defining principle is American citizens’ involvement in government,” said Senator Moran. “It is long past time to reopen the United States Capitol Complex and allow the public access to their members of Congress. I have been calling on Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi to lift restrictions for the U.S. Capitol since last spring, and I will continue to do so until Kansans are welcome back into the heart of our democracy.”

Moran and Marshall joined 24 other senators in sponsoring the resolution led by Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN). Including Senators John Thune (R-SD), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Rick Scott (R-FL), James Inhofe (R-OK), James Lankford (R-OK), Mike Braun (R-IN), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), John Cornyn (R-TX), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Rand Paul (R-KY), John Hoeven (R-ND), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), John Kennedy (R-LA), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Ron Johnson (R-WI), John Boozman (R-AR), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Mike Crapo (R-ID), and Jim Risch (R-ID).

