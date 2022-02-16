Seaman Superintendent leaves education to build relationships in sports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Schools’ superintendent Steve Noble is trading textbooks for turf as he accepted a position with a sports construction company after his retirement.

Mammoth Sports Construction says retiring Seaman Schools superintendent Dr. Steve Noble has accepted a position with the company as Director of Business Development and will begin his new role on July 1.

Noble brings over three decades of experience as a Kansas educator and coach to Mammoth, with the last six years at Seaman before he announced his retirement on Feb. 3.

“Steve’s experience as a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent is a perfect fit for Mammoth and we’re thrilled to have him on the team to keep serving communities and students in a new way,” said Mammoth President Jake Farrant.

Mammoth indicated Noble and his family plan to stay in the Captial City for a year while his daughter completes her senior year at Seaman. The family will then move to the Wichita area to make connections with superintendents and boards across the state.

Noble said the new position allows him to create relationships with his passion for sports, athletics and activities.

“Athletics is one of the best at-risk programs I’ve come across,” Noble said. “It’s effective at teaching life skills, competition, the importance of being part of a team, working hard, and overcoming challenges.”

Mammoth said Noble is embedded in Kansas’s educational community as a member of the Kansas Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, Kansas Principals Association, and on the Board of Directors at the Kansas School Superintendents Association. He is currently the President of the United School Administrators of Kansas.

Noble is a Pittsburg State University graduate, where he played football for two years after playing two years at Dodge City Community College. He earned a master’s in educational administration from Eastern Illinois University and his Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Wichita State University.

In his educational career, Noble has taught middle and high school industrial technology in Rose Hill, Great Bend and Osceola, Mo. He held a variety of administrative roles in Haven USD 312, which include athletic and activities director, assistant principal and director of curriculum and instruction.

Before Noble was named superintendent at Seaman, he served as Superintendent of Schools at USD 410 Hillsboro.

Throughout his educational career, Mammoth said Noble has prioritized relationships and the value athletics bring to the community.

“Athletic programs are like the front porch program for any school district and community,” Noble said. “It’s what people see. It energizes a community and a district.”

As Seaman superintendent, Noble said he enjoyed working with Mammoth on various projects such as a turf soccer facility and installation of handrails.

“When we did the soccer field project, Mammoth was very helpful in getting that campaign off the ground and wrapping our heads around how to make it happen with the support of donors and school district money,” Noble said. “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to keep serving schools across Kansas in a new way.”

