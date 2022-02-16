Seaman faculty investigate after dirt bike races through halls of high school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Classes at Seaman High School were disrupted on Wednesday when a small dirt bike flew down the halls of the building.

A spokeswoman for Seaman Schools USD 345 tells 13 NEWS the high school was on a brief soft lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a dirt bike zoomed through the halls.

The spokeswoman said a student let an unidentified person in the doors of Seaman High School on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 16. The rider proceeded to drive the small dirt bike through the building.

The district said it is investigating the situation as it threatened the safety of students and staff and disciplinary actions will be handled accordingly.

As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the soft lockdown at the high school has been lifted and no injuries have been reported.

USD 345 reiterated the safety of students and staff is its first priority.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.