A recent report shows many are using passwords that are easy to hack, BBB gives tips to avoid it

By Danielle Martin
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report shows many people use passwords that are easy to hack, and in order to keep your personal accounts safe experts say you’ll want to beef up your passwords.

Experts say many find it difficult to remember the number of passwords for all their accounts, but there’s an easy way to manage it all.

“Every year there’s a list of the worst passwords that people, unfortunately, are still using,” said Denise Groene, State Director with the Better Business Bureau.

A recent report from Splash Data found people in Kansas and Missouri are still using two of the worst passwords.

“The worst password that is still in use is 12345, followed by using the word “password,” said Groene.

The Better Business Bureau says creating strong passwords is vital, “the purpose of having a strong password is so you create a barrier between you your information and somebody who’s trying to gain access to that,” Groene explained.

“When a scammer is trying to hack into your account a lot of times they’re using a bot to do so so these bots are designed to first scan easily guest passwords, so if your password falls into that category it’s easy for them to gain access into your accounts,” Groene added.

BBB recommends passwords with at least eight characters and a combination of numbers and symbols.

“What you can do is come up with a past phrase, or maybe a word that you can easily remember and then instead of like an “O” use a 0 or instead of an “A”, use the @ symbol, so it’s easier for you to remember and harder for somebody to guess.”

It’s also encouraged, you also should update all your passwords every six months.

“Especially for employers a lot of them will also put an additional standard such as a password that you’ve never used before,” said Groene.

From social media to email and your bank account, complicated passwords can be tough to remember, but there are a few options to store your information.

“You can go old-school write them all down on a piece of paper and hide that paper in your house. You can also look into a password manager, so those are apps that store all of your passwords into one account,” Groene said. “Make sure that password manager password app has a very strong password associated with it since all of your accounts are going to be tied to that but it’s most important for your email and your banking to have the strongest password and not to be the same.”

The Better Business Bureau encourages you to use a password manager program that best fits your needs, or you can set up two-step authentication.

