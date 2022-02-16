Masks no longer required in state buildings, recommended instead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As of Friday, face masks will only be a recommendation in state buildings.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says masking and facial coverings are no longer required for state employees or visitors in state-run buildings effective at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18. However, masks will still be recommended.

The decision comes as COVID-19 cases in the Sunflower State continue to decline and residents resume regular operations.

“I appreciate the help of every Kansan who worked to mitigate the COVID-19 virus through masking and vaccinations,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “As COVID-19 becomes part of our normal lives, we need to continue transitioning back to business as usual in Executive Branch offices across the state.”

Due to the widespread availability of COVID vaccines and boosters, and the substantial decline in cases, Kelly said masks will just be recommended instead of required. She said state employees are still encouraged to wear face masks when social distancing is not possible.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.