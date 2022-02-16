Maryland man ordered to prison for two-year-long securities scheme

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Maryland man will now spend three years in prison and repay the money he took in a two-year-long securities scheme from Kansans.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a man from Maryland was sentenced to over three years in prison on Tuesday, Feb. 15. He was also ordered to pay $845,900 in restitution.

Schmidt said Ronald D. Morley, 64, was sentenced by Shawnee Co. District Court Judge Jason Geier to serve 38 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility for a single count of securities fraud and one count of acting as an unregistered issuer agent.

The charges stem from Morley’s role in securities crimes that happened between 2011 and 2013, in which four Kansas investors lost over $800,000.

Morley initially pleaded no contest to the charges in March 2018 and received probation as a departure sentence. Schmidt said his office successfully appealed the sentence, and in April 2021, the Kansas Supreme Court ordered a resentencing.

The case was originally filed and investigated by the Office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner. Deputy Attorney General Steven Karrer and Assistant Attorney General Stacey Edwards prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.