Man who drove at officer, harassed Trump rally sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after authorities said he tried to run over a Sedgwick County courthouse police officer and harassed demonstrators at a rally in 2020 supporting former president Donald Trump.

Justin Young, 33, pleaded guilty to assault on Dec. 17.

Prosecutors and Young’s attorneys had recommended probation because Young was experiencing mental health issues after the death of his father in the days before the Nov. 22, 2020, rally. But Sedgwick County District Judge Eric Williams disagreed and imposed the 30-month prison sentence last week, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Authorities said a demonstrator at the rally reported to Officer Stephen Linarez that a man was driving erratically and attempting to hit several rally members, according to an arrest affidavit.

When Linarez intervened, Young initially drove away but then turned around and drove directly toward the officer, the affidavit says.,

Linarez ran and was able to avoid injury.

After driving erratically again outside of City Hall and shouting at the rally crowd, Young eventually was arrested by another deputy.

