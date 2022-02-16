Advertisement

Man arrested for December kidnapping faces formal rape, battery charges

Bond set at $500K
Topeka Police arrested Mitchel Holmes, 28, on several charges including aggravated kidnapping.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man arrested for a December kidnapping now faces formal charges including rape, kidnapping and aggravated battery.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay tells 13 NEWS charges were officially filed against Mitchel Holmes, 28, of Topeka, on Monday, Feb. 14.

Holmes was taken into custody on Wednesday, Feb. 9, by the U.S. Marshals for a domestic violence and kidnapping incident in December 2021.

Kagay said the Topeka Police Department sent the results of the investigation into Holmes to his office on Monday. The following charges were filed the same day:

  • Rape, level 1 Felony
  • Aggravated Kidnapping, level 1 Felony
  • Aggravated Burglary of a Dwelling, level 4 Felony
  • Aggravated Battery, level 7 Felony
  • Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness, level 6 Felony
  • 2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property, class B Misdemeanor
  • Domestic Battery, class B Misdemeanor

Kagay’s office also requested a bond of $500,000 for Holmes, which was granted.

According to the DA, the charges stem from incidents that happened on Oct. 26, 2021, and between Dec. 25 and 31, 2021.

If anyone has any information about the crimes, they should contact TPD immediately.

