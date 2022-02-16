Man arrested for December kidnapping faces formal rape, battery charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man arrested for a December kidnapping now faces formal charges including rape, kidnapping and aggravated battery.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay tells 13 NEWS charges were officially filed against Mitchel Holmes, 28, of Topeka, on Monday, Feb. 14.

Holmes was taken into custody on Wednesday, Feb. 9, by the U.S. Marshals for a domestic violence and kidnapping incident in December 2021.

Kagay said the Topeka Police Department sent the results of the investigation into Holmes to his office on Monday. The following charges were filed the same day:

Rape, level 1 Felony

Aggravated Kidnapping, level 1 Felony

Aggravated Burglary of a Dwelling, level 4 Felony

Aggravated Battery, level 7 Felony

Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness, level 6 Felony

2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property, class B Misdemeanor

Domestic Battery, class B Misdemeanor

Kagay’s office also requested a bond of $500,000 for Holmes, which was granted.

According to the DA, the charges stem from incidents that happened on Oct. 26, 2021, and between Dec. 25 and 31, 2021.

If anyone has any information about the crimes, they should contact TPD immediately.

