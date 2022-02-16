Advertisement

‘Lock your doors’: Beloit police warn residents after reported rape

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST
BELOIT, Kan. (KWCH) - Beloit police are warning residents to be aware of their surroundings while they investigate a reported rape.

Around 10:06 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to a home where a victim said they had been overpowered by two male suspects and sexually assaulted the night before. The victim described the suspect as being males, between 5′08 and 6′00 tall, slender to average build. One suspect was described as having long curly hair blonde hair and was clean-shaven. The other suspect had a brown mullet-style haircut and a short brown beard.

Police say with the suspects still at large, residents should lock their doors, know who they are opening the door for, and call 911 for any suspicious activity.

The Beloit Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these individuals. Those with information about the case can call 785-738-2203.

