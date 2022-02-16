Advertisement

Kansas pharmacist charged for using fingerprint to steal drugs

FILE
FILE(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A pharmacist in Lenexa has been charged for using his fingerprint to steal drugs.

Court documents indicate that from July 2020 to October 2020, Benjamin Dandurand, 34, of Shawnee Mission, allegedly used his fingerprint at a pharmacy in Lenexa to take Oxycodone Hydrochloride from a safe.

Dandurand allegedly took the drug out of the bottle and replaced it with a different liquid before he returned the bottle to the safe.

Dandurand is also accused of taking Tramadol, Oxycodone Hydrochloride and Zolpidem from the pharmacy between September 2020 and October 2020.

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, the jury indicted Dandurand on charges of one count of tampering with a consumer product, one count of possession of Tramadol by deception and subterfuge, one count of possession Zolpidem by deception and subterfuge and one count of possession of Oxycodone Hydrochloride by deception and subterfuge.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration are conducting the investigation into this matter as Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle McFarlane prosecutes.

