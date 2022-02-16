Kansas organizations receive $1.8M to help fight sexual violence
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local organizations in Kansas have received an infusion of cash to help fight gender-based violence in the Sunflower State.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says over $1.8 million in grants has been awarded to enhance the responsiveness of victim advocates to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, rape and stalking.
“We have a responsibility to do all we can to protect victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Gov. Kelly said. “The work our law enforcement officers, victim advocate groups, and the local communities do on this front are important to ensuring justice is served and our communities are safe.”
Kelly said the grants have been provided through the Federal Services, Training, Officers and Prosecutors Violence Against Women Act Formula Grant Program. She said the program supports communities to strengthen effective strategies to fight violent crimes against women, provides services in cases involving violent crimes against women and promotes a coordinated community response to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, rape, and stalking.
Grant recipients for 2022 STOP VAWA Grant Awards are as follows:
|County
|Organization
|Award
|Barton
|Family Crisis Center
|$43,280
|Douglas
|Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office
|$64,481
|Douglas
|Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office
|$30,863
|Douglas
|The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center
|$46,860
|Ellis
|Northwest Kansas Community Corrections
|$35,000
|Ellis
|Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services
|$16,575
|Ford
|Ford County Attorney’s Office
|$58,743
|Geary
|Crisis Center, Junction City Domestic Violence Task Force
|$54,374
|Harvey
|Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force
|$57,617
|Jackson
|Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office
|$55,461
|Johnson
|Gardner Police Department
|$61,060
|Johnson
|Safehome
|$41,621
|Lyon
|SOS
|$32,489
|Riley
|Crisis Center, Riley Co. Domestic Violence Task Force
|$51,014
|Sedgwick
|Catholic Charities, Harbor House
|$50,386
|Sedgwick
|City of Wichita Police Department
|$150,142
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center
|$110,475
|Shawnee
|Kansas Bureau of Investigation
|$6,780
|Shawnee
|Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence
|$71,358
|Shawnee
|Kansas Department of Corrections
|$66,589
|Wyandotte
|Friends of Yates
|$46,650
|Wyandotte
|Unified Government Legal Department
|$84,616
|Wyandotte
|Unified Government District Attorney’s Office
|$147,409
|Total
|$1,383,843
The Kansas Governor also said funds from the Federal Sexual Assault Services Program help programs provide victims of sexual assault with crisis intervention and accompaniment and advocacy assistance through the medical and criminal justice systems. The funds also provide information for survivors of sexual assault.
The 2022 SASP Grant Award recipients are as follows:
|County
|Organization
|Award
|Douglas
|The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center
|$69,441
|Finney
|Family Crisis Services
|$20,926
|Harvey
|Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force
|$58,801
|Lyon
|SOS
|$23,403
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center
|$117,070
|Shawnee
|YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment
|$60,078
|Wyandotte
|Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault
|$130,457
|Total
|$480,176
Kelly said the funds are made available through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.