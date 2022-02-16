Kansas organizations receive $1.8M to help fight sexual violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local organizations in Kansas have received an infusion of cash to help fight gender-based violence in the Sunflower State.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says over $1.8 million in grants has been awarded to enhance the responsiveness of victim advocates to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, rape and stalking.

“We have a responsibility to do all we can to protect victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Gov. Kelly said. “The work our law enforcement officers, victim advocate groups, and the local communities do on this front are important to ensuring justice is served and our communities are safe.”

Kelly said the grants have been provided through the Federal Services, Training, Officers and Prosecutors Violence Against Women Act Formula Grant Program. She said the program supports communities to strengthen effective strategies to fight violent crimes against women, provides services in cases involving violent crimes against women and promotes a coordinated community response to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, rape, and stalking.

Grant recipients for 2022 STOP VAWA Grant Awards are as follows:

County Organization Award Barton Family Crisis Center $43,280 Douglas Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office $64,481 Douglas Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office $30,863 Douglas The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center $46,860 Ellis Northwest Kansas Community Corrections $35,000 Ellis Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services $16,575 Ford Ford County Attorney’s Office $58,743 Geary Crisis Center, Junction City Domestic Violence Task Force $54,374 Harvey Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $57,617 Jackson Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office $55,461 Johnson Gardner Police Department $61,060 Johnson Safehome $41,621 Lyon SOS $32,489 Riley Crisis Center, Riley Co. Domestic Violence Task Force $51,014 Sedgwick Catholic Charities, Harbor House $50,386 Sedgwick City of Wichita Police Department $150,142 Sedgwick Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center $110,475 Shawnee Kansas Bureau of Investigation $6,780 Shawnee Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence $71,358 Shawnee Kansas Department of Corrections $66,589 Wyandotte Friends of Yates $46,650 Wyandotte Unified Government Legal Department $84,616 Wyandotte Unified Government District Attorney’s Office $147,409 Total $1,383,843

The Kansas Governor also said funds from the Federal Sexual Assault Services Program help programs provide victims of sexual assault with crisis intervention and accompaniment and advocacy assistance through the medical and criminal justice systems. The funds also provide information for survivors of sexual assault.

The 2022 SASP Grant Award recipients are as follows:

County Organization Award Douglas The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center $69,441 Finney Family Crisis Services $20,926 Harvey Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $58,801 Lyon SOS $23,403 Sedgwick Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center $117,070 Shawnee YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment $60,078 Wyandotte Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault $130,457 Total $480,176

Kelly said the funds are made available through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women.

