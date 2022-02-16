Advertisement

Kansas organizations receive $1.8M to help fight sexual violence

(Photo Courtesy: MGN-online / Image: Pixabay)(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local organizations in Kansas have received an infusion of cash to help fight gender-based violence in the Sunflower State.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says over $1.8 million in grants has been awarded to enhance the responsiveness of victim advocates to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, rape and stalking.

“We have a responsibility to do all we can to protect victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Gov. Kelly said. “The work our law enforcement officers, victim advocate groups, and the local communities do on this front are important to ensuring justice is served and our communities are safe.”

Kelly said the grants have been provided through the Federal Services, Training, Officers and Prosecutors Violence Against Women Act Formula Grant Program. She said the program supports communities to strengthen effective strategies to fight violent crimes against women, provides services in cases involving violent crimes against women and promotes a coordinated community response to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, rape, and stalking.

Grant recipients for 2022 STOP VAWA Grant Awards are as follows:

CountyOrganizationAward
BartonFamily Crisis Center$43,280
DouglasDouglas Co. District Attorney’s Office$64,481
DouglasDouglas Co. Sheriff’s Office$30,863
DouglasThe Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center$46,860
EllisNorthwest Kansas Community Corrections$35,000
EllisOptions: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services$16,575
FordFord County Attorney’s Office$58,743
GearyCrisis Center, Junction City Domestic Violence Task Force$54,374
HarveyHarvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force$57,617
JacksonJackson Co. Sheriff’s Office$55,461
JohnsonGardner Police Department$61,060
JohnsonSafehome$41,621
LyonSOS$32,489
RileyCrisis Center, Riley Co. Domestic Violence Task Force$51,014
SedgwickCatholic Charities, Harbor House$50,386
SedgwickCity of Wichita Police Department$150,142
SedgwickWichita Area Sexual Assault Center$110,475
ShawneeKansas Bureau of Investigation$6,780
ShawneeKansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence$71,358
ShawneeKansas Department of Corrections$66,589
WyandotteFriends of Yates$46,650
WyandotteUnified Government Legal Department$84,616
WyandotteUnified Government District Attorney’s Office$147,409
Total$1,383,843

The Kansas Governor also said funds from the Federal Sexual Assault Services Program help programs provide victims of sexual assault with crisis intervention and accompaniment and advocacy assistance through the medical and criminal justice systems. The funds also provide information for survivors of sexual assault.

The 2022 SASP Grant Award recipients are as follows:

CountyOrganizationAward
DouglasThe Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center$69,441
FinneyFamily Crisis Services$20,926
HarveyHarvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force$58,801
LyonSOS$23,403
SedgwickWichita Area Sexual Assault Center$117,070
ShawneeYWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment$60,078
WyandotteMetropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault$130,457
Total$480,176

Kelly said the funds are made available through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women.

