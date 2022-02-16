Advertisement

Kansas federal leaders call for assistance after additional wildfires

FILE - Cattle graze by a wildfire near Protection, Kan., early Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Grass...
FILE - Cattle graze by a wildfire near Protection, Kan., early Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Grass fires fanned by gusting winds scorched swaths of Kansas grassland Monday, forcing the evacuations of several towns and the closure of some roads. (Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle via AP)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas congressional leaders call on USDA for more help after additional wildfires break out across the Sunflower State.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he stood alongside Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann (R-KS) to send a letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to request robust assistance after recent wildfires across the Sunflower State.

Marshall said the letter requested flexibility under the Emergency Livestock Assistance Program, as well as robust assistance for producers attempting to rebuild after the fires.

“We write today to request flexibility under the Emergency Livestock Assistance Program (ELAP). Specifically, we request the establishment of a winter grazing season and the elimination of the Livestock Needs calculation,” the letter reads in part. “Finally, as you work to establish assistance programs for disasters that occurred in 2020 and 2021, we strongly urge you to ensure producers in Kansas who are rebuilding from fires receive robust assistance... We appreciate your agency’s quick response to the needs of the Kansas wildfire victims and ask that you consider these additional changes to allow our family farmers and ranchers to rebuild and continue their operations for the next generation.”

The letter follows the USDA’s announcement of a primary agriculture disaster designation for counties in Kansas and additional grass fires this week.

For more information about the USDA’s disaster assistance program, including county lists and maps, click HERE.

