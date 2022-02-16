Good Kids help fellow students through use of QR codes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’re all scanning those strange looking QR codes for all kinds of things... and our Good Kids are showing us how they can help with learning at Topeka Collegiate.

Topeka Collegiate has its Good Kids busy with “collaborative QR codes,” highlighting the older students helping the younger ones learn with QR codes. They’ve read book on video, put the code inside the book cover, so they can have a story read to them. It’s really helping the newer collegiate learn more about technology. They are sure tuned in to a lot of it already!

And how it can enhance their learning; helpful QR codes hang in the hallways for maps and other good information about the Collegiate campus. One of the Good Kid students created a QR code around a bulletin board on a teacher’s wall and added links to weather and what let’s say would use, Jeremy would use on 13 NEWS. This applies to the 6th and 7th graders. But we love how they’re all getting knees down on the floor to get together.

Their tech instructor along with the pre-kindergarten instructor, Shelly Robinson and Sheri Ripple, mixed the sixth graders with the Pre-K kids in a reading readiness project so the new kids in kindergarten this fall can hit the ground running with their book skills. While the 6th graders learn some new QR code skills. Our QR code: G-K’s for this week.

We hope you like our Good Kids stories as much as I like telling you about them. You can go through our earlier stories by checking the signature stories/good kids on wibw.com.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.