Franklin leads with season-high 25 as KU wins sixth-straight

The Jayhawks’ six-game Big 12 streak is the first of its kind since 1997. KU also picked up their first-ever regular-season sweep over the Mountaineers.(Kansas Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Junior guard Zakiyah Franklin scored a season-high 25 points Tuesday night as KU picked up their sixth-straight win, 74-63 over West Virginia.

The Jayhawks’ six-game Big 12 win streak is the first of its kind since 1997. KU also picked up their first-ever regular-season sweep over the Mountaineers.

Franklin added three boards and four assists to her stat line. Aniya Thomas pitched in a dozen points, while Holly Kersgieter and Ioanna Chatzileonti scored eight each.

“Zakiyah was really good tonight and we really needed her,” KU head coach Brandon Schneider said after the game. “I thought she did a great job of attacking their pressure. To play 37 minutes against that kind of heat says a lot about her toughness and level of conditioning.” 

Up next, the Jayhawks will return to action Saturday at Texas Tech. Tip off is at 2:00 p.m.

