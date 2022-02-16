Advertisement

Ex-Leavenworth prison officers admit to smuggling contraband

This Friday, Aug. 26, 2016 photos shows a look down Highway Terrace in Leavenworth, Kan., at...
This Friday, Aug. 26, 2016 photos shows a look down Highway Terrace in Leavenworth, Kan., at the main gate of the Leavenworth Detention Center of Corrections Corporation of America. Defense attorneys who represent inmates at a privately run federal prison in Kansas were livid after learning that their meetings with clients had been recorded on video.(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two former corrections officers at the Leavenworth Detention Center admitted Tuesday that they smuggled drugs and other contraband into the prison for inmates, federal prosecutors said.

Jacqueline Sifuentes, 26, of Laredo, Texas, admitted smuggling contraband including methamphetamine, marijuana and tobacco into the prison in exchange for bribes from an inmate.

And Cheyonte Harris, 29, of Raytown, Missouri, pleaded guilty to smuggling contraband into the prison in exchange for bribes from inmates and their associates, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

The two women were correctional officers at Leavenworth Detention Center, a privately-run maximum-security federal prison in Leavenworth, Kansas.

They pleaded guilty to conspiracy to accept bribes and provide contraband to inmates of a federal prison. They are scheduled to be sentenced May 17.

