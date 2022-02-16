Advertisement

DA upgrades charges for Topeka High Drumline director

Topeka High Drumline director Sal Cruz was arrested 10/27 for battery.
Topeka High Drumline director Sal Cruz was arrested 10/27 for battery.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Charges against the Topeka High Drumline director have been upgraded after his October arrest for a sex crimes case that happened over the summer.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay tells 13 NEWS an amended complaint has been filed against Salvador Cruz, 50, following his October 2021 arrest.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 15, Cruz faces a single charge of sexual battery, a class a misdemeanor.

Cruz, the Topeka High Drumline Director, was arrested in October for a sexual battery case that happened in June. The female involved was an adult. He was originally charged with one count of battery.

In October, Kagay noted all charges brought against Cruz are based on his office’s assessment of the evidence.

“Oftentimes that coincides with the assessment of the investigating law enforcement agency. Other times, it does not,” said Kagay. “Sometimes we also decline cases for prosecution that law enforcement refers to us. Our charging standard is whether a reasonable likelihood of obtaining a conviction at jury trial exists, based on our assessment of the admissible evidence.”

A misdemeanor pre-trial hearing will commence for Cruz at 4 p.m. on June 9.

13 NEWS has reached out to Topeka Public Schools to see if Cruz is still teaching and for a statement.

