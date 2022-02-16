Coffeyville man sentenced to life in prison for Indpendence woman’s murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Coffeyville man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of an Independence woman.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Coffeeville man has been sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder, without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

Benjamin Job Mason II, 20, of Coffeeville, was sentenced to prison on Tuesday, Feb. 15, in Montgomery Co. District Court by Judge F. William Cullins for one count of first-degree murder.

Schmidt said Mason pleaded no contest on Dec. 20, 2021, for his role in the 2019 shooting death of Kimberly Meeks in Independence.

Meeks and a man had been walking down a street in Independence on Dec. 14, 2019, when Mason allegedly fired gunshots at them from a passing car.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Independence, Kan., Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Postal Inspectors. It was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Michael Hayoso and Stephanie Plashcka.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.