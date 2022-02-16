Advertisement

Child killed overnight in Kansas City; woman arrested

By Shain Bergan and Taylor Johnson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman was taken into custody overnight in Kansas City in the death of a child.

Officers were called Tuesday night just before midnight to a home near 73rd Street and Indiana Avenue on a disturbance. When police got to the home, they forced their way in and found the child dead, according to the Kansas City Police Department. They are classifying the death as a homicide.

The child was under the age of 10, police said.

It is unclear what led up to the incident, but a woman who was inside the home was taken into custody.

“I don’t know what happened in this situation, but this is an opportunity to remind people that if people need help, even if they’re not asking for it, it can’t hurt to reach out and try to get people help or at least let somebody know who may be able to intervene,” said Leslie Foreman, public information officer for the Kansas City Police Department.

