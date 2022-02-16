Bill for better health care for toxic-exposed veterans passes U.S. Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill to expand healthcare for veterans exposed to toxic fumes which have had lasting health impacts has been passed through the U.S. Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says on Wednesday, Feb. 16, the Senate unanimously passed bipartisan legislation he introduced with Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.).

Moran said the move brings the Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act one step closer to law, which would expand the Department of Veterans Affairs health care for post-9/11 combat veterans - including those who suffer from conditions related to toxic exposure.

“Supporting our veterans has a way of bringing us together, and I appreciate my Senate colleagues understanding the urgency of this bill and working to quickly pass it by unanimous consent,” said Ranking Member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Moran. “Addressing the needs of veterans exposed to burn pits cannot wait, and I urge my colleagues in the House to follow suit, pass this important legislation and bring us one step closer to fulfilling our duty to Post-9/11 veterans.”

The legislation now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.

“Unanimous passage of our Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act sends a clear message to toxic-exposed veterans across the country that we are committed to moving the needle on addressing toxic exposures in a comprehensive and bipartisan way,” said Chairman Tester. “Our bill is a necessary step in connecting an entire generation of veterans with the VA care they need and cannot wait for any longer. This kind of swift action is a testament to what can be accomplished when we all row in the same direction, and I encourage my House colleagues to join us in getting this bill across the finish line to quickly deliver relief where it’s most needed.”

Moran said about 3.5 million post-9/11 combat vets could have experienced some level of exposure to burn pits during their time and nearly a third of them are currently unable to access care through the VA.

“The VFW is thankful for the attention Senators Tester and Moran have brought to veterans by introducing this proposal which will expand health coverage for certain veterans from five years to ten years of eligibility after they leave the service,” said Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Legislative Director Pat Murray. “We appreciate and understand this bill is the first step in providing care and benefits for certain veterans and we implore the Senate to quickly introduce and pass steps two, three, and more.”

Among its many provisions, Kansas’s senior Senator said the bill would extend the period of health care eligibility for combat vets who served after Sept. 11, 2001, from five years to ten following discharge. The move would enroll a new wave of previously ineligible veterans into the VA system.

“One of the pressing needs of veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances during service is guaranteed access to VA health care,” said Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) Vice President for Government and Community Relations Jose Ramos. “Current law provides recently discharged combat veterans with 5 years of guaranteed care, but exposure-related illnesses often surface well past this short window of time. By extending the eligibility window to 10 years with a 1-year open enrollment period, the Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act will allow more veterans to access care in the short term. While we thank Chairman Tester and Ranking Member Moran for taking a first step to address this issue, we emphasize that there is still more work to be done. No veteran who suffered burn pit exposure should ever be turned away from VA care, regardless of whether they served 10 years ago, 20 years ago, or longer. This is why we continue to support the COST of War Act, which would guarantee permanent access to care for exposed veterans, regardless of when they were discharged. We look forward to working with the Committee to pass the COST of War Act—a long-term health care solution—before the end of the 117th Congress.”

Moran said the bill also includes a crucial measure to improve training on toxic exposures for VA employees, mandate clinical toxic exposure screenings and bolster federal research on the effects of these exposures.

“MOAA supports the Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act and the expanded health care access, medical screenings, research, and training this bill offers,” said Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) President and CEO Lieutenant General Dana T. Atkins, USAF (Ret). “Our burn pit exposed veterans have been waiting far too long to get their health care needs met. We applaud Senators Tester and Moran for working together on this legislation and urge Congress to swiftly pass this bill.”

As leaders of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, Moran said he and Tester have been dedicated to finding a path forward for outstanding toxic exposure issues and remain committed to providing timely care and benefits to all toxic-exposed veterans.

“The American Legion is proud to support the Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act which eases the burden on veterans navigating the claims filing process by giving all post-9/11 veterans, in any theater of combat operations after November 1998, access to VA healthcare by granting Priority Group 6 eligibility,” said The American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard. “Although VA is working to improve the presumptive process, unfortunately, time is running out for some. On behalf of the 1.8 million dues-paying members of The American Legion, we thank Chairman Tester and Ranking Member Moran for their continued leadership on this issue.”

Moran said the Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act is the first of a three-pronged approach to expanding access to health care for toxic-exposed vets, establishing a new process the VA can use to find future presumptive conditions, and provide overdue benefits to thousands of toxic-exposed veterans who have long been ignored or forgotten.

In the 116th Congress, Moran said he and Tester successfully championed the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act, groundbreaking legislation that widened and improved veterans’ access to lifesaving VA mental health care and services.

Moran said the Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act would provide the biggest expansion in mental health care for post-9/11 vets since the Hannon Act was signed.

