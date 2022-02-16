12 startups from different states and countries selected for GO Topeka’s Plug and Play third cohort

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - GO Topeka announces the next 12 startups to participate in its local accelerator program continuing the focus of innovation in animal health and agriculture technology.

GO Topeka says they all come from different states including California, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Washington D.C. They also come from six different countries including Chile, Israel, Italy, Spain, and the U.K.

The early-to-mid-stage startups were chosen by Plug and Play partners and corporate partners (Cargill, Evergy, and Hill’s Pet Nutrition) after a pitch competition that was held virtually this month.

GO Topeka says the startups represent a broad range of new innovations in areas like sustainable packaging, food systems, pet and livestock health, and energy. They say entrepreneurs representing them will participate in a three-month-long accelerator program aimed at connecting them with resources and helping their businesses get off the ground.

“We’re excited to invite these 12 startups to participate in our Plug and Play Topeka accelerator,” said Lindsay Lebahn, program manager for Plug and Play Topeka. “Our selection process reflects our partners’ animal-health and ag-tech needs, ensuring potential partnerships between these companies and startups are that much more impactful — not only for the businesses themselves but for everyday consumers looking for meaningful solutions to some of today’s biggest health-science challenges.”

President of GO Topeka Molly Howey said Plug and Play’s accelerator has shined a light on the local and regional resources powering innovation in northeast Kansas and they’re excited to continue the partnership.

“The future of animal health and ag-tech innovation is being shaped right here in our capital city, and these startups are a vital piece of the puzzle,” she said.

Learn more about the 12 startups selected for the program:

