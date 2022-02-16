12 startups from different states and countries selected for GO Topeka’s Plug and Play third cohort
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - GO Topeka announces the next 12 startups to participate in its local accelerator program continuing the focus of innovation in animal health and agriculture technology.
GO Topeka says they all come from different states including California, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Washington D.C. They also come from six different countries including Chile, Israel, Italy, Spain, and the U.K.
The early-to-mid-stage startups were chosen by Plug and Play partners and corporate partners (Cargill, Evergy, and Hill’s Pet Nutrition) after a pitch competition that was held virtually this month.
GO Topeka says the startups represent a broad range of new innovations in areas like sustainable packaging, food systems, pet and livestock health, and energy. They say entrepreneurs representing them will participate in a three-month-long accelerator program aimed at connecting them with resources and helping their businesses get off the ground.
“We’re excited to invite these 12 startups to participate in our Plug and Play Topeka accelerator,” said Lindsay Lebahn, program manager for Plug and Play Topeka. “Our selection process reflects our partners’ animal-health and ag-tech needs, ensuring potential partnerships between these companies and startups are that much more impactful — not only for the businesses themselves but for everyday consumers looking for meaningful solutions to some of today’s biggest health-science challenges.”
President of GO Topeka Molly Howey said Plug and Play’s accelerator has shined a light on the local and regional resources powering innovation in northeast Kansas and they’re excited to continue the partnership.
“The future of animal health and ag-tech innovation is being shaped right here in our capital city, and these startups are a vital piece of the puzzle,” she said.
Learn more about the 12 startups selected for the program:
- Adrich — Adrich helps brands and retailers get the right product to the right customer at the right time through a smart-packaging and post-sales data analytics platform.
- Full Cycle Bioplastics — Full Cycle is a biotech company that converts organic waste into bioplastics. Their proprietary technology addresses climate change by reducing food waste and plastic pollution.
- Hargol FoodTech — The world’s first commercial grasshopper farm, harnessing the power of nature’s most efficient protein source.
- Helpet — Helpet was created to help pet owners take simple care of their friends, in an effective and organized way.
- Kauel Technologies — Experts in asset and productivity monitoring with artificial intelligence using computer vision and data processing in energy-sector-related industries, such as oil and gas and electricity.
- Moolec Science — An Ag-Foodtech company consolidating a unique pipeline of projects and capabilities, using Molecular Farming to introduce a hybrid concept between plant and cell-based technologies in the alternative-proteins landscape.
- Natural Machines — Natural Machines is a manufacturer of 3D-food printers.
- NovoNutrients — NovoNutrients is working to upcycle industrial-waste gases, notably carbon dioxide.
- PupPod — PupPod represents the gamification of pet nutrition.
- TeleTails — TeleTails is a veterinary telehealth platform that provides live video, messaging and payment capabilities for pet owners.
- W-Cycle — Offers a green and compostable single-use packaging solution for hot meals and beverages.
- Yoran Imaging — Introducing industry 4.0 to the heat-sealing arena.
