As workforce shortage continues, Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to participate in Virtual Job Fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the workforce shortage continues, Governor Laura Kelly has encouraged Kansans to participate in Wednesday’s and Thursday’s Virtual Job Fair.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said on Tuesday, Feb. 15, she encourages residents to participate in the KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair during the week of Valentine’s Day.

The Virtual job fair will be held from 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.

“This is an excellent opportunity for Kansans to promote their talents and experience to businesses and other employers,” Gov. Kelly said. “We are dedicated to strengthening our workforce statewide, and these virtual events have proven to be a key tool in connecting Kansans to good jobs and meeting employers’ needs.”

Kelly said this week’s fair will be the 12th virtual event since 2020 - the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the event will allow job seekers and businesses to live chat, meet virtually and hold interviews.

Candidates can upload their resumes to their Virtual Job Fair account and access the fair through a computer or mobile device.

“When it comes to getting people and businesses to choose Kansas, we have to have the best possible workforce and opportunities for job seekers,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “KANSASWORKS’ Virtual Job Fair system has been efficient and effective in helping Kansas residents and employers alike achieve economic success.”

Kelly said the Virtual Job Fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register, regardless of previous attendance.

Job seekers have been encouraged to dress professionally as employers could request to engage in a video interview during the virtual job fair.

To register for the Virtual Job Fair, click HERE.

