Wichita police seek help to locate missing 13-year-old

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Nicholas Scheider.

They say he was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of N. Minneapolis on Monday (Feb. 14). He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, grey sweatpants and black “Jordan” shoes. According to Nicholas’ mother, he has multiple disabilities and needs medication immediately.

If you see Nicholas, please call 911.

Wichita, we need your help! Officers are working to located 13-year-old runaway Nicholas Schneider. Nicholas was last... Posted by Wichita Police Department on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.