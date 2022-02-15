Advertisement

Wichita police seek help to locate missing 13-year-old

Wichita police are asking for the public's help to locate 13-year-old Nicholas Schneider who has been missing since Valentine's Day.
Wichita police are asking for the public's help to locate 13-year-old Nicholas Schneider who has been missing since Valentine's Day.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Nicholas Scheider.

They say he was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of N. Minneapolis on Monday (Feb. 14). He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, grey sweatpants and black “Jordan” shoes. According to Nicholas’ mother, he has multiple disabilities and needs medication immediately.

If you see Nicholas, please call 911.

