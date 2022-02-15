Wichita police seek help to locate missing 13-year-old
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Nicholas Scheider.
They say he was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of N. Minneapolis on Monday (Feb. 14). He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, grey sweatpants and black “Jordan” shoes. According to Nicholas’ mother, he has multiple disabilities and needs medication immediately.
If you see Nicholas, please call 911.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.