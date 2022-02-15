Advertisement

Week-long boil water advisory finally ends for Lakeside Village

Lakeside Village water tower at Lake Perry.
Lakeside Village water tower at Lake Perry.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After over a week without drinkable water, Lakeside Village’s boil water order has finally been rescinded.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, 5he Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it rescinded a boil water advisory for Lakeside Village Improvement District’s public water supply system in Jefferson Co. The order was issued on Monday, Feb. 7.

KDHE said the advisory had been issued due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system because of a water line break.

The Department said public water suppliers in the Sunflower State take all necessary measures to ensure customers are notified quickly after a system failure or shutdown.

Regardless of whether the supplier or KDHE announces the advisory, KDHE said it is the only entity that can rescind the order after testing at a certified lab.

KDHE said lab samples collected from Lakeside Village showed no evidence of contamination and all other conditions that put the system at risk have been deemed resolved by officials.

