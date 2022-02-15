Advertisement

Washburn Rural Athletics Director sets retirement for end of school year, assistant principal named as replacement

Charlie Nimz - Washburn Rural High School
Charlie Nimz - Washburn Rural High School(Shawn Wheat | Washburn Rural High School)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Athletics Director who has served Washburn Rural High School for the past 16 years has set her retirement for the end of the school year and the assistant principal will then move into the role.

Washburn Rural High School says Assistant Principal Charlie Nimz has been named as the new Athletic and Activities Director for the 2022-2023 school year.

Nimz will replace current director Penny Lane, who is set to retire at the end of the current year.

Lane has been with the Auburn-Washburn school district for 32 years and spent the last 16 as the Athletic Director.

Nimz has previous experience in the same position at Topeka West High School and has been with Washburn Rural for six years.

Just before he came to the high school, the district said Nimz was the assistant principal at Royal Valley High School.

