Washburn marks Black History Month with display, scheduled events

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University wants to embrace important figures in Black history this month.

The university has set up a display in the Memorial Student Union depicting people who have made an impact on the country’s history, and the trajectory of Black History at Washburn itself. The display will be up all month.

The college also has several events planned to commemorate Black History Month, including historical movie nights and the Black Excellence Ball.

You can find a schedule of those events and more here.

