Tuesday forecast: Warm and windy, extreme fire danger

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be warm and windy but by Thursday, it’ll feel more like winter with snow (for a portion of northeast KS) and much colder temperatures. In other words 60s today and wind chills in the single digits and teens on Thursday.

There remains a lot of uncertainty on the storm system that will start out as rain tomorrow before changing over to snow late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. While confidence remains low on how heavy any snow will be, confidence is higher than areas in north-central KS (Concordia/Washington/Marysville/Clay Center) have the potential for not getting anything at all. Areas along/and southeast of the turnpike will have the highest impacts from this storm system. Again still not ready to put specific numbers on how much snow with low uncertainty but be ready for at least 3″.

Today: Increasing high clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds S 20-35, gusts up to 45 mph. The strong winds, warm temperatures and low relative humidity will lead to an extreme fire danger threat for the entire area.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a cold from pushing through late. Temperatures will get down in the 40s mainly northwest Manhattan with a northerly wind gusting around 35 mph. A southerly wind continues (gusts 35 mph) for the rest of northeast KS where lows will only drop in the 50s.

Tomorrow: As the cold front pushes down to the south, the wind shifts to the north and after getting in the upper 50s to even 60s southeast of the turnpike, temperatures for most of northeast KS will be in the 40s by 5pm. Northerly wind will gust up to 30 mph. There will be a slight chance of spotty rain showers and possibly even an isolated t-storm.

Any rain will eventually change over to snow Wednesday night. In between there will be a transition with freezing rain and sleet. How this translates to ice accumulation is unknown but there is the potential for at least some minor ice accumulation.

Thursday will be cold everywhere and snow especially along and south of the turnpike. The snow will be winding down around midday so by mid to late afternoon it should be dry. This will set up a cold night and cold start to Friday.

Sunny skies Friday through Sunday will exist with a warming trend. While a warming trend is likely, confidence remains low on how warm each day will be based on how much snow falls so the forecast will be adjusted on Friday based on snow that has fallen.

There is a low chance of another storm system early next week but as of now too far out for specifics on it.

Extreme fire danger today with gusts around 45 mph. Outdoor burning should be avoided at all costs. In fact once the winds pick up today, gusts will remain at least 20 mph until Thursday night so any fires that develop will be tough to manage.

Tomorrow’s rain chance will be light and spotty, many spots will likely be dry. As for the winter precipitation there remains a lot of uncertainty but the farther southeast you go, the higher potential winter precipitation will have an impact in your area.

