Topeka girl home after seven weeks in hospital fighting COVID

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka family is enjoying a Valentine’s Day surprise: their little girl is home from the hospital.

Evelyn Ijams, 3, was hospitalized with COVID nearly seven weeks ago. She spent two weeks on a ventilator, and doctors say the virus permanently damaged one of her lungs.

Doctors had told the family Evy might spend several more months in the hospital while her lungs healed, but her mom, Morgan, says Evy continued to beat the odds. Monday, she came home to her parents and older brother and sister.

In an update on Facebook, Morgan said Evy is not currently on oxygen, but she will continued to be monitored with follow-up appointments.

Morgan called Evy “a miracle,” and thanked everyone for their support and prayers.

The family has shared Evy’s story to illustrate how serious COVID can be for children.

If you would like to assist the family with expenses from Evy’s extended hospital stay and ongoing treatment, friends have established a GoFundMe. You can find it by clicking here.

