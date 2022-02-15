Advertisement

State agencies directed to follow Kansas exemption rules when applying federal vaccine mandate for health care workers

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’s state laws regarding medical and religious exemptions for vaccines will apply to Kansas health care workers federally required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Six Kansas facilities are funded through Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, for which a federal vaccine mandate was upheld by the US Supreme Court last month.

“I’ve consistently opposed federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements because the responsibility was given to the states from the beginning to make these decisions,” Gov. Laura Kelly said. “However, in order to protect the millions of dollars in funding Kansas receives and to prevent Kansans’ tax dollars from going to other states, we must comply with the federal vaccine requirement.”

Gov. Laura Kelly has directed those agencies to follow state laws in implementing the requirement. Mostly, that refers to laws passed in November that prevent an employer from questioning someone’s faith when they ask for a religious exemption. Facilities also cannot require documentation of an employee’s vaccination status.

“It’s absolutely critical that any policy implemented in response to the federal ruling must follow our state laws which protect medical and religious exemptions, and prevent intrusive requests from employers,” Gov. Kelly said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KHP said no one survived a fiery plane crash Sunday morning in Olathe.
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Olathe airport
Brian Weixelman Jr., 20, of Topeka is facing the following charges: Aggravated Robbery,...
20 year-old male faces charges following S. Topeka stabbing Saturday afternoon
Fire crews respond to a vacant house fire at 16th and Clay in Topeka Monday morning.
Vacant central Topeka house destroyed after catching fire for fifth time in past nine months
Charles C. Meade, 45, of Topeka.
Topeka man arrested for shooting in Scranton
Dwayne Patton
Kansas High Court clarifies DUI sentencing rule, applies it to case of repeat offender

Latest News

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) drives around West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell (13)...
K-State takes second-straight come-from-behind win, 78-73 over WVU
Evelyn Ijams, 3, spent nearly seven weeks hospitalized fighting COVID.
Topeka girl home after seven weeks in hospital fighting COVID
Rudy the Orangutan
Topeka Zoo's Rudy the orangutan is expecting!
Mission Township Fire Chief Forrest Walter said a Monday fire on the 5800 block of Indian Hills...
Mission Twp. Fire Chief: Be prepared for controlled burns