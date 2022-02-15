State agencies directed to follow Kansas exemption rules when applying federal vaccine mandate for health care workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’s state laws regarding medical and religious exemptions for vaccines will apply to Kansas health care workers federally required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Six Kansas facilities are funded through Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, for which a federal vaccine mandate was upheld by the US Supreme Court last month.

“I’ve consistently opposed federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements because the responsibility was given to the states from the beginning to make these decisions,” Gov. Laura Kelly said. “However, in order to protect the millions of dollars in funding Kansas receives and to prevent Kansans’ tax dollars from going to other states, we must comply with the federal vaccine requirement.”

Gov. Laura Kelly has directed those agencies to follow state laws in implementing the requirement. Mostly, that refers to laws passed in November that prevent an employer from questioning someone’s faith when they ask for a religious exemption. Facilities also cannot require documentation of an employee’s vaccination status.

“It’s absolutely critical that any policy implemented in response to the federal ruling must follow our state laws which protect medical and religious exemptions, and prevent intrusive requests from employers,” Gov. Kelly said.

