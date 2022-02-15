As Social Security set to run out by 2034, new bill introduced to ensure it lasts for all generations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a recent report indicates Social Security will be exhausted by 2034, Congressman Jake LaTurner has helped introduce a bill to ensure benefits last for generations to come.

U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he joined Representative Tom Cole (R-OK) to introduce House Resolution 6581, the Bipartisan Social Security Commission Act of 2022.

LaTurner said the legislation would take much-needed action to address the long-term financial stability of Social Security.

“Hard-working Kansans contribute to Social Security for the entirety of their working lives with the understanding that they will be able to rely on these benefits in the future,” said LaTurner. “Unfortunately, Social Security is in grave danger and if we don’t take action, the program will soon lack the funding required to pay retirees their full benefits. I am proud to join Rep. Cole in introducing this legislation that focuses on commonsense solutions to modernize Social Security and ensure Americans receive the benefits they have rightfully earned for decades to come.”

The Social Security and Medicare Boards of Trustees 2021 Annual Report indicates with absent policy changes, Social Security’s combined trust funds will be exhausted by 2034.

Modeled after the 1983 Social Security Commission, LaTurnerr said the bill would create a bicameral and bipartisan commission, chaired by a presidential appointee, to ensure Social Security is fully funded for every generation.

Specifically, LaTurner said the bill would create a 13-member commission - the Commission on Long Term Social Security Solvency - with 12 members appointed by leadership from both parties in the House and Senate - three appointees from each party’s leader in each chamber. Two of the congressional appointees will be required to be non-elected experts.

LaTurner said the commission would be chaired by the 13th appointee, named by the president. This appointee means the president’s party would appoint seven members, and the other party would have six.

Within the first year of meeting, the bill would require the commission to report to Congress on the 75-year health of Social Security and provide recommendations for how to make sure the program stays solvent. The report must have a minimum of nine votes to guarantee a bipartisan consensus.

LaTurner said the legislation based on the commission’s plan would then be expedited through Congress for an up or down vote.

To read the full text of the bill, click HERE.

