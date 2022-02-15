Advertisement

Salute Our Heroes: Arnold King takes pride in keeping KU Health System St. Francis clean and safe for patients

Arnold King has served as the Environmental Service Director at the University of Kansas Health...
Arnold King has served as the Environmental Service Director at the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus for six-years.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Environmental Service Director at the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis receives recognition for his ongoing efforts to keep the hospital safe.

Arnold King has served as the Environmental Service Director at the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus for six-years.

King says serving patients with quality is his number one priority, “it’s actually something that I love to do.”

Since 2016, Arnold King has served as the Environmental Service Director and he says he’s passionate about keeping a clean facility and keeping patients safe.

“When I come in each day my main focus is to make sure the staff has what they need, the staff is working safe, and the staff is engaging with their patients for the rooms that they’re cleaning in the folks that they’re coming around in contact with each and every day,” said King.

King says he’s passionate about keeping a clean facility and keeping patients safe.

“When you provide a clean environment, you’re providing a healing environment. When you provide a clean environment, you’re providing a safe environment. When you provide a clean environment, you’re providing quality that people cannot only see but they can feel,” King explained. “It’s not just a passion but it’s something that I feel is a calling for me.”

“When I got into this business, I pulled trash and pulled medical waste around the hospital. and somebody saw something in me 15 or 16 years ago, that I am eternally grateful for,” he added.

King says he pushes the team to operate at the hospital’s four-star cleanliness standards. “I’m instilling that in my managers, I’m instilling that in my supervisors. I’m instilling that in the workers that have been for here 20 years and, the workers who have been here two months,” he said. “So they know that from top-down if there’s something on the floor if the director picks it up, you pick it up. If I engage with a doctor or nurse walking down the hallway, that’s the same expectations I have for everybody up under me.”

King says his team are the true unsung heroes, “we have to have the trash person, we have to have the person willing to into the room, engage with the patient.”

“We have to have the person who’s willing to sweep the floor, we have to have the person who’s willing to talk to the patient every single day as they clean the room because then that patient is encouraged each and every day,” he added.

He says he appreciates when patients send “Thank You’s” for their efforts, “we’re only in a room for 11 minutes, but those 11 minutes we feel makes us part of the healing team here and our physicians and nurses tell us that as well, so we enjoy the fact that they let us know that being part of the healing team is a combined effort.”

King manages about 50 employees.

King told us that he hopes the team continues to advance the hospital’s satisfaction scores.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KHP said no one survived a fiery plane crash Sunday morning in Olathe.
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Olathe airport
Brian Weixelman Jr., 20, of Topeka is facing the following charges: Aggravated Robbery,...
20 year-old male faces charges following S. Topeka stabbing Saturday afternoon
Fire crews respond to a vacant house fire at 16th and Clay in Topeka Monday morning.
Vacant central Topeka house destroyed after catching fire for fifth time in past nine months
Charles C. Meade, 45, of Topeka.
Topeka man arrested for shooting in Scranton
Dwayne Patton
Kansas High Court clarifies DUI sentencing rule, applies it to case of repeat offender

Latest News

Norsemen Brewing Company hosted a special Valentine's Day dinner.
NOTO business serves up special Valentine’s dinner
Norsemen Brewing Company hosted a special Valentine's Day dinner.
Norseman serves up special Valentine's dinner
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots between Oklahoma State guard Keylan Boone (20) and...
All five KU starters score in double figures as Jayhawks top Okla. St. 76-62
How to protect yourself from recalled products
How to protect yourself from recalled products