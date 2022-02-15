Report: Washburn alum interviews for Saints defensive coordinator job

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park graduate and Washburn football alum Michael Wilhoite has interviewed for the New Orleans Saints’ defensive coordinator job, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Wilhoite is currently linebackers coach for the Chargers. He joined the Los Angeles staff last season. Prior to that, he was a special teams assistant and defensive assistant with the Saints.

The DC jobs is open after the Saints moved Dennis Allen to head coach following Sean Payton’s departure.

After suiting up for the Ichabods from 2005-09, Wilhoite spent six years playing in the NFL: five with the 49ers and one with the Seahawks.

