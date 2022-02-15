Advertisement

Report: Washburn alum interviews for Saints defensive coordinator job

This is a 2021 photo of Michael Wilhoite of the Los Angeles Chargers NFL football team. This...
This is a 2021 photo of Michael Wilhoite of the Los Angeles Chargers NFL football team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Chargers active roster as of Monday, June 14, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park graduate and Washburn football alum Michael Wilhoite has interviewed for the New Orleans Saints’ defensive coordinator job, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Wilhoite is currently linebackers coach for the Chargers. He joined the Los Angeles staff last season. Prior to that, he was a special teams assistant and defensive assistant with the Saints.

The DC jobs is open after the Saints moved Dennis Allen to head coach following Sean Payton’s departure.

After suiting up for the Ichabods from 2005-09, Wilhoite spent six years playing in the NFL: five with the 49ers and one with the Seahawks.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles C. Meade, 45, of Topeka.
Topeka man arrested for shooting in Scranton
Fire crews respond to a vacant house fire at 16th and Clay in Topeka Monday morning.
Vacant central Topeka house destroyed after catching fire for fifth time in past nine months
Sen. Ethan Corson
Kansas lawmaker proposes boosting state minimum wage to $16 per hour
KHP said no one survived a fiery plane crash Sunday morning in Olathe.
California man killed in small plane crash at Kansas airport
A building that formerly housed the Brookville Hotel restaurant in Abilene was purchased Monday...
Charles and Deanna Munson purchase former Brookville Hotel restaurant building in Abilene

Latest News

Charlie Nimz - Washburn Rural High School
Washburn Rural Athletics Director sets retirement for end of school year, assistant principal named as replacement
KU and K-state men's basketball took the court last night in big 12 play and more.
Morning Sports
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots between Oklahoma State guard Keylan Boone (20) and...
All five KU starters score in double figures as Jayhawks top Okla. St. 76-62
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) drives around West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell (13)...
Nowell rallies Kansas State to 78-73 win over West Virginia