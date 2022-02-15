NOTO business serves up special Valentine’s dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka brewery and restaurant served up a special Valentine’s treat.

Norsemen Brewing Company in NOTO took reservations for a three-course, candlelight dinner.

The brewery, 830 N. Kansas Ave., transformed into a romantic dinner escape, with table clothes, flowers, and candles. The event included a special menu, featuring beef filet with scallops as the main course. Each course included a unique beer pairing.

Norsemen owners said they wanted to do something special for the holiday. People loved the idea - it was sold out.

