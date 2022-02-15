Advertisement

NOTO business serves up special Valentine’s dinner

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka brewery and restaurant served up a special Valentine’s treat.

Norsemen Brewing Company in NOTO took reservations for a three-course, candlelight dinner.

The brewery, 830 N. Kansas Ave., transformed into a romantic dinner escape, with table clothes, flowers, and candles. The event included a special menu, featuring beef filet with scallops as the main course. Each course included a unique beer pairing.

Norsemen owners said they wanted to do something special for the holiday. People loved the idea - it was sold out.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KHP said no one survived a fiery plane crash Sunday morning in Olathe.
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Olathe airport
Brian Weixelman Jr., 20, of Topeka is facing the following charges: Aggravated Robbery,...
20 year-old male faces charges following S. Topeka stabbing Saturday afternoon
Fire crews respond to a vacant house fire at 16th and Clay in Topeka Monday morning.
Vacant central Topeka house destroyed after catching fire for fifth time in past nine months
Charles C. Meade, 45, of Topeka.
Topeka man arrested for shooting in Scranton
Dwayne Patton
Kansas High Court clarifies DUI sentencing rule, applies it to case of repeat offender

Latest News

Norsemen Brewing Company hosted a special Valentine's Day dinner.
Norseman serves up special Valentine's dinner
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots between Oklahoma State guard Keylan Boone (20) and...
All five KU starters score in double figures as Jayhawks top Okla. St. 76-62
How to protect yourself from recalled products
How to protect yourself from recalled products
How to protect yourself from recalled products