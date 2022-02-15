NOTO business serves up special Valentine’s dinner
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka brewery and restaurant served up a special Valentine’s treat.
Norsemen Brewing Company in NOTO took reservations for a three-course, candlelight dinner.
The brewery, 830 N. Kansas Ave., transformed into a romantic dinner escape, with table clothes, flowers, and candles. The event included a special menu, featuring beef filet with scallops as the main course. Each course included a unique beer pairing.
Norsemen owners said they wanted to do something special for the holiday. People loved the idea - it was sold out.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.