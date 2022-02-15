Mission Twp. Fire Chief: Be prepared for controlled burns

MISSION TWP., Kan. (WIBW) - Mission Township Fire Chief Forrest Walter said a Monday fire on the 5800 block of Indian Hills Road was never meant to get the response of several agencies.

“A fire can get out of control for various reasons and this fire was all the reasons,”. he said.

Walter said crews from Auburn and Dover Fire Departments and the 190th Air Refueling Wing spent more than two hours with his team Monday morning.

The chief said what started as a controlled burn of grass piles quickly spread to more than three acres of property.

“We do have to work together more often to put out these out of control burns because they do take up a lot of resources,” he said.

He said the incident serves as a teaching moment for those planning a controlled burn.

“They need to have a water source available at their burn location, they need to have extra personnel to help with it and tools to help put out the fire,” he said.

“You just can’t stomp out the fire, you need to have rakes, shovels, types of tools to combat the fire to stop it.”

He said people need to know the risks that come with their actions.

“When people call for a burn they need to realize they are responsible for that fire, if that fire goes onto a neighbor’s property and burns up somebody’s shed or somebody’s house, they may be responsible and liable for damage or other properties,” he said.

”Now you’re paying 200 thousand dollars out of your insurance property because your fire got out of control.”

