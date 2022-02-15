Man accused of 2021 shooting homicide bound over for trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of a 2021 premeditated first-degree murder has been officially bound over for trial and remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Tuesday, Feb. 15, Kajun Daniel Brock was bound over for trial for the 2021 murder of Shakeita Young.

On May 29, Topeka Police were called to 1832 NE Burgess Ct. E with reports of a female who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers found Young suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brock was identified as the suspect by officials, and located and arrested on June 2, with the help of the US Marshals.

On Tuesday, at the end of a preliminary hearing, Kagay said the Court found probable cause Brock had committed the crimes of Premeditated First Degree Murder and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Brock remains in the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on a $1 million bond as his case is set for a scheduling conference in April.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of this case. Anyone with information related to the crimes should report it to law enforcement immediately.

