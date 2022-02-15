Advertisement

Man accused of 2021 shooting homicide bound over for trial

Bond set at $1 million
Kajun Brock has been identified as a person of interest in a homicide.
Kajun Brock has been identified as a person of interest in a homicide.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of a 2021 premeditated first-degree murder has been officially bound over for trial and remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Tuesday, Feb. 15, Kajun Daniel Brock was bound over for trial for the 2021 murder of Shakeita Young.

On May 29, Topeka Police were called to 1832 NE Burgess Ct. E with reports of a female who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers found Young suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brock was identified as the suspect by officials, and located and arrested on June 2, with the help of the US Marshals.

On Tuesday, at the end of a preliminary hearing, Kagay said the Court found probable cause Brock had committed the crimes of Premeditated First Degree Murder and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Brock remains in the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on a $1 million bond as his case is set for a scheduling conference in April.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of this case. Anyone with information related to the crimes should report it to law enforcement immediately.

Murder of Shakeita Young
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in homicide of Topeka woman

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed charges against a man for the recent homicide of a Topeka woman.

US Marshals arrest man for Topeka homicide

US Marshals arrested a man for the homicide of Shakeita Young, according to the Topeka Police Dept.

Homicide victim has been identified in Saturday morning homicide in NE Topeka

The Topeka Police Department has identified the victim in the northeast homicide on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles C. Meade, 45, of Topeka.
Topeka man arrested for shooting in Scranton
Fire crews respond to a vacant house fire at 16th and Clay in Topeka Monday morning.
Vacant central Topeka house destroyed after catching fire for fifth time in past nine months
Sen. Ethan Corson
Kansas lawmaker proposes boosting state minimum wage to $16 per hour
KHP said no one survived a fiery plane crash Sunday morning in Olathe.
California man killed in small plane crash at Kansas airport
A building that formerly housed the Brookville Hotel restaurant in Abilene was purchased Monday...
Charles and Deanna Munson purchase former Brookville Hotel restaurant building in Abilene

Latest News

Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall are among republicans backing a resolution to...
Senators Marshall and Moran propose resolution to re-open U.S. Capitol
AG Schmidt warns of government, lottery, and Valentine’s Day scams
AG Schmidt warns of government, lottery, and Valentine’s Day scams
The Kohl’s Topeka location is about to get a makeover.
Kohl’s announces Sephora coming to Topeka location
A building that formerly housed a popular Abilene restaurant specializing in home-style...
Charles and Deanna Munson purchase former Brookville Hotel restaurant building in Abilene
Washburn University wants to embrace important figures in Black history this month.
Washburn marks Black History Month with display, scheduled events