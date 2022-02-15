Lawrence school board rejects school closings as budget solution

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - At one point, it seemed like the only way for Lawrence schools to get their finances in order was to close buildings, cut programs and cut staff.

Monday night, during a work session on the budget, the Board of Education decided the first of those three options would not happen this school year.

For months, committees and subcommittees hashed out ways to find the funds to cover a deficit of more than $3 million, replenish reserves they’d been dipping into for a year, and give a pay raise to teachers and support staff. The goal was $7 million.

Last month, a group of concerned parents and teachers went on the offensive. More than 30 of them signed up to speak at the Jan. 24 board meeting.

Closing schools require public hearings. Not all board members were opposed to closing schools as a savings measure but all expressed concern with the limited timeframe required for doing so before the end of the current school year.

The proposals presented to the board also involved cutting staff and programs, but the board is not bound by the specific recommendations. They just need to find the money somehow.

Newly-elected Board Member Andrew Nussbaum was eager to see an analysis of how peer districts compare in terms of how many administrators they employ.

Board Member Shannon Kimball countered that focusing on cutting administration wages was not a practical solution.

Board President Erica Hill summarized the results of the 1.5-hour session with some frustration, noting that the administration needs clear direction from the board.

“We’re saying don’t close schools, yet find $7 million,” said Hill.

“The longer we kick the can down the road, the heavier it gets,” said Superintendent Dr. Anthony Lewis.

