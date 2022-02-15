Kohl’s announces Sephora coming to Topeka location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kohl’s Topeka location is about to get a makeover.

Retail giant, Kohl’s, has announced it will welcome a new Sephora at Kohl’s experience at its Topeka location at 6130 SW 17th St.

Kohl’s said the store is among 400 in the nation to open in 2022 and will join the 200 first introduced in 2021. By 2023, the retailer expects to expand Sephora at Kohl’s to 850 stores overall.

The Topeka location will feature a 2,500 square-foot, fully immersive beauty experience which mimics the look and feel of a standalone Sephora store. Customers will be able to explore makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance brands, as well as clean beauty and self-care products.

While Kohl’s said it cannot share the exact date of the opening quite yet, customers will be updated as the date crawls closer.

For more information about the Sephora at Kohl’s experience, click HERE.

