KDHE awarded grant to fight food insecurity after COVID-19

FILE
FILE(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State has received an infusion of federal dollars to help fight food insecurity in southwestern Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the Community Health Promotion team received the State Partnerships Improving Nutrition and Equity Program grant from the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors.

KDHE said CHP was awarded a total of $144,274 to support the single-year grant project.

The KDHE project is meant to implement sustainable and equitable policies, systems and environmental actions to address food and nutrition security throughout a lifespan.

“Even though Kansas is known for its food production, access to nutritious food is still a challenge for many Kansans,” said Courtney Koenig, Physical Activity and Nutrition Program Manager at KDHE. “We are excited for this grant opportunity and look forward to getting started on the work to improve nutritious food access in Kansas.”

KDHE said for the year-long program, CHP will partner with the Kansas Food Action Network to focus on community engagement, assessment and creating a food policy council in southwest Kansas.

The Department said health equity is the foundation of the SPINE program and will be integrated throughout the planning, action and evaluation stages, as well as consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

KDHE defines health equity as:

“When everyone, regardless of who they are or where they come from, has a fair and just opportunity to experience their highest level of health and wellness. This requires eliminating barriers like poverty and repairing injustices in all systems that can impact the ability to experience health and wellness. Such systems include education, criminal justice, health and transportation.”

(Modified from Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, “What is Health Equity?” and Colorado Department of Health and Environment)

Other states chosen to receive the grant include Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Oregon and Oklahoma.

