Kansas Republicans introduce anti-gun owner discrimination law

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Republicans have introduced an anti-discrimination bill in the Senate, which would prevent discrimination against those involved in the legal trade of guns or ammunition.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, Republican Senator Kellie Warren (R-11) says she sponsored the Firearms Industry Nondiscrimination Act. She said the legislation is imperative to protect the Second Amendment rights of Kansans.

Senate Bill 482 would block attempts to discriminate against those involved in the legal trade of firearms or ammunition.

“The leftist mob has a radical agenda designed to circumvent our constitutional rights in order to re-engineer society by attacking the gun trade,” said Warren. “Knowing their policies are deeply unpopular in Kansas, they seek to enforce their agenda through woke corporations seeking to cancel our right to bear arms and bully those involved in the commerce of firearms and ammunition. That’s why I’m proud to join with the Republican leadership in the Senate to sponsor the FIND Act.”

Warren said similar bills have been signed into law in states like Texas as conservative leaders look to block “Corporate Gun Control” attempts.

“The FIND Act is incredibly important legislation that needs to be passed in order to protect our 2nd Amendment Rights,” Warren noted. “The gun trade in Kansas should be protected, not punished, and I stand with them in defending their rights and protecting them and their employees.”

Warren, who currently chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, has also thrown her hat into the Attorney’s General race.

Senators Larry Alley (R-32), Renee Erickson (R-30), Ty Masterson (R-16) and Rick Wilborn (R-35) also sponsored the bill.

