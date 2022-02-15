Kansas governor issues disaster emergency for wildfires

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 4:05 p.m. Update: Crews in Butler County are mopping up hotspots following a grass fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started near Parallel Road, west of 196 and traveled north. Firefighters were able to stop it at NW 10th Street. They said a fire that happened earlier in the season had burned a lot of the area which worked in their favor. No structures were lost.

The Storm Team 12 Super Doppler Radar is picking up another grass fire just north of Florence in Marion County. We have a crew headed to the scene. We’ll have updates on that fire on Eyewitness News at 4.

3:20 p.m. Update: Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a verbal declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency allowing for state resources and personnel to assist with wildfire response across Kansas.

Wildfire threat and red flag warnings have been issued for a majority of the counties this week. Conditions across the state are dry with low relative humidity, gusting winds, and an abundance of dry grass and other flammable vegetation.

“Fire season is in full-force, and we must all do our part to protect our fellow Kansans,” Kelly said. “Exercise caution and do not do any burning at this time. Remember it only takes a spark to start a fire that can quickly get out of control with the high winds.”

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management State Emergency Operations Center is monitoring the situation and will assist counties with requests for state assistance. Kansas Forest Service personnel are assisting with fires in Reno and Geary counties. They will also have Tanker 95 on standby along with ground resources.

As the winds kick up across Kansas, firefighters are responding to grass fires across the state.

A large fire in the area of NW Hwy 196 and NW 10th has forced evacuations in Butler County. The smoke plume was picked by the Storm Team 12 Super Doppler Radar.

There is a large fire in the area of NW Hwy 196 and NW 10th, please do avoid the area if at all possible and we are starting evacuations in the area. — Butler_County_Kansas (@ButlerCountyKS) February 15, 2022

In Reno County, the Hutchinson Fire Department is working on a large grassfire east of Hutchinson south of 30th and Obee. Deputies are blocking traffic on 30th to give crews room to work and try to get this under control. Deputies are working to try and notify/evacuate residents as they can.

-5:00 Update- 30th Street will remain closed this evening from Obee Rd to Buhler Rd. Residents will be allowed to home... Posted by Reno County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

The Buhler School District canceled bussing at the end of the school day on Tuesday. The district said it was making adjustments because of the road closures and parents would need to pick their students up from school.

Due to many fires in the area and many roads closed, we are making adjustments to bussing this afternoon. The situation... Posted by Buhler USD 313 on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

