K-State takes second-straight come-from-behind win, 78-73 over WVU

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State men’s hoops overcame a double-digit second-half deficit for the second-straight game Monday night, topping West Virginia 78-73 at home.

The Wildcats trailed by 10 with 16:12 to go. Nijel Pack capped off a 10-0 run 3.5 minutes later to tie things up.

Marquis Nowell scored the go-ahead layup with 10:35 left, and K-State would never trail again.

Nowell led K-State scorers with 21 points (7-11 FG). Mark Smith put up a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards, and Nijel Pack added 13 points and five assists.

Bruce Weber’s squad has now won four of their last five games. The Wildcats return to action Saturday at Oklahoma State.

