Advertisement

K-State takes second-straight come-from-behind win, 78-73 over WVU

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) drives around West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell (13)...
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) drives around West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State men’s hoops overcame a double-digit second-half deficit for the second-straight game Monday night, topping West Virginia 78-73 at home.

The Wildcats trailed by 10 with 16:12 to go. Nijel Pack capped off a 10-0 run 3.5 minutes later to tie things up.

Marquis Nowell scored the go-ahead layup with 10:35 left, and K-State would never trail again.

Nowell led K-State scorers with 21 points (7-11 FG). Mark Smith put up a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards, and Nijel Pack added 13 points and five assists.

Bruce Weber’s squad has now won four of their last five games. The Wildcats return to action Saturday at Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KHP said no one survived a fiery plane crash Sunday morning in Olathe.
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Olathe airport
Brian Weixelman Jr., 20, of Topeka is facing the following charges: Aggravated Robbery,...
20 year-old male faces charges following S. Topeka stabbing Saturday afternoon
Fire crews respond to a vacant house fire at 16th and Clay in Topeka Monday morning.
Vacant central Topeka house destroyed after catching fire for fifth time in past nine months
Charles C. Meade, 45, of Topeka.
Topeka man arrested for shooting in Scranton
Dwayne Patton
Kansas High Court clarifies DUI sentencing rule, applies it to case of repeat offender

Latest News

IX AT 50: KU’s Myers learns, teaches women rowing from scratch at DI level
IX AT 50: KU’s Myers spends 18 years in the water learning & teaching rowing
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson drives to the basket ahead of Texas forward Christian Bishop (32)...
KU’s Wilson earns first Big 12 Player of the Week honor
ESU’s Buchanan named MIAA Player of the Week for sixth time
ESU’s Buchanan named MIAA Player of the Week for sixth time
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the...
K-State’s Thompson aims to represent Powercat logo in the NFL