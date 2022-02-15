How to protect yourself from recalled products

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission issues hundreds of safety recalls each year. You could have a recalled product in your home and not even know it.

There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you own has either been recalled or reported as potentially dangerous.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issues hundreds of safety recalls each year, so it can be tough to stay up to date on what items could potentially cause you harm.

Two websites make it easier.

The first is cpsc.gov/recalls

On this site, you don’t even have to know the brand of the product.

For example, if you were to search “heaters” you would instantly find all the recalls in recent years for that type of product.

The site will also run searches for related products as well.

For example, if you search “phone”, you get results on every phone that’s recently been recalled along with products related to phones, such as earphones and chargers.

By clicking on each product, the site offers solutions such as where to return the product, if there is a refund, and the phone number to call.

The second website is saferproducts.gov

Along with information on what has been recalled, this site offers incident reports for consumer products.

Consumers can also use the website to report any issues they have with a product so they can warn others as well.

You can sign up for emails notifying you of recently recalled products here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.