Highway 56 closes in Morris Co. as crews battle large fire
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - As crews had a busy day due to escalated fire dangers, Highway 56 closed in Morris Co. as crews fight a fire there as well.
The Morris County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to inform the masses that Highway 56 is closed in the county as crews battle a large fire.
Residents have been asked to avoid the area.
