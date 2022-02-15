Highway 56 closes in Morris Co. as crews battle large fire

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - As crews had a busy day due to escalated fire dangers, Highway 56 closed in Morris Co. as crews fight a fire there as well.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to inform the masses that Highway 56 is closed in the county as crews battle a large fire.

Morris County Fire units are battling a large fire on us 56. Roads are closed. Avoid the area. Posted by Morris County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Residents have been asked to avoid the area.

