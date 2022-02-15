Advertisement

Highway 56 closes in Morris Co. as crews battle large fire

Morris County Sheriff's Office closes Highway 56 as crews battle a large fire in the area on...
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - As crews had a busy day due to escalated fire dangers, Highway 56 closed in Morris Co. as crews fight a fire there as well.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to inform the masses that Highway 56 is closed in the county as crews battle a large fire.

Morris County Fire units are battling a large fire on us 56. Roads are closed. Avoid the area.

Posted by Morris County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Residents have been asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

